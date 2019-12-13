Annual ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign relaunched for the holidays

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers can anticipate seeing extra police officers on the roads throughout the state for the remainder of the year.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced Friday that drivers should expect an increased level of officers throughout the state — coinciding with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the goal of the campaign is to drastically reduce drunk driving and save lives.

Through the end of the year, Alviti said they are utilizing about $60,000 in federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to amp up patrols — specifically for drunk driving. The department also allocated roughly $200,000 for increased advertising and messaging about the dangers of drunk driving.

RIDOT — along with its many safety partners on the local, state and federal levels — urges everyone to never drive drunk.

Planning to make sure everyone gets home safely — whether it is designating a sober driver, using public transit, taxis or ride-sharing services — needs to be the highest priority for everyone this holiday season.

“The Christmas holiday season, unfortunately, is one of the worst times of the year for fatal impaired driving crashes,” Alviti said. “That’s why each year at this time we pair increased drunk driving patrols with more advertising to connect with people and urge them to not drive drunk.

“If you see someone about to make the mistake of getting behind the wheel while impaired, step up, intervene, and take the keys. Help that person get home safely,” he added.

In Rhode Island alone, there have been 55 fatal crashes this year. While it takes several months to determine what percentage of those involve impaired drivers, historically, Rhode Island has exceeded the national average.

In 2018, the most recent year with full data available, RIDOT reported that 34% of fatal crashes involved an impaired driver.

Nationally in 2018, RIDOT said 839 people died in impaired driving crashes in the month of December – 285 of them in just the time between Christmas and New Year’s Day.