Advocates raising awareness this March to colon cancer prevention

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month — raising awareness to the second most common cause of cancer death in the U.S.

But it’s survival rate is high when it’s caught early and it might be easier to treat.

That’s why doctors, survivors, and advocates are getting the word out about the importance of screening.

12 News spoke with Lisa Adams, a colon cancer survivor who has been raising awareness at local churches for seventeen years since her diagnosis.

She said she is especially trying to reach the African American community — a population that is 20 percent more likely to get colorectal cancer and 40 percent more likely to die from it, according to the American Cancer Society.

“Telling people to find out more about their family history is so important. People are private about their health problems, but you can always say, if they don’t want to share about themselves, they can say, ‘Well, I heard this was in the family’. You know, there’s ways to go about it so people can be aware of it,” she said.

Adams was diagnosed at just 39 years-old and didn’t know about her family history. She said diet is also key in prevention — cutting down on fried foods and red meat.

National advocates are also hoping to use this March to get more people screened for colorectal cancer — which has plunged since COVID-19 gripped the country.

You can learn more about this highly preventable disease — right now on the Colorectal Cancer Alliance website.