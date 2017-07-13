AAA: Weather contributes to 17% of crashes in Northeast

Breaking News
Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats on WPRI.com

by: Shaun Towne

Posted: / Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Inclement weather can play a big role in motor vehicle crashes, but it may not have as much of an impact as you think.

According to a study by AAA, there was an average of more than 1 million crashes per year in the Northeast from 2010 through 2014. The majority of those crashes – 83 percent – occurred in clear weather.

Researchers believe that may be attributable to people driving slowly and more carefully on slippery roads during bad weather.

The report found that rain caused the most crashes at 11 percent, followed by snow at 4 percent, sleet at 1 percent and fog at just 0.3 percent.

