AAA offers Halloween safety tips for drivers, trick-or-treaters

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As little ghosts, goblins and ghouls flood the streets in search of candy this weekend, AAA Northeast is urging drivers to use caution.

“Slowing down and watching for trick-or-treaters who may cross between cars or mid-block may save a life,” said Diana Gugliotta, senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast.

Gugliotta urged drivers to be extra vigilant between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight, especially since Halloween falling on a Sunday means there will be even more children out and about.

Last Halloween, Rhode Island State police responded to three separate fatal crashes within 20 minutes of each other, according to Gugliotta. She said reducing speed by even a few miles per hour can make all the difference.

“If you hit a pedestrian at 25 mph, their chance of survival is 90%,” Gugliotta explained. “When that goes up to 35 mph, it’s a 50-50 chance of survival, and at 45 mph, they only have a 10% chance of survival, so speed absolutely matters in pedestrian-related incidents.”

Gugliotta passed along the following tips from AAA:

On the flip side, AAA is also reminding families out trick-or-treating to “be smart, be safe, and be seen.”