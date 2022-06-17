CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — For one Cranston family, June means double the celebrations.

While they celebrate Pride Month, Tyler and Chris Ramos will spend their first Father’s Day as Alexis’s legal parents.

Alexis is the baby girl they adopted in April 2022. On Father’s Day last year, they were already fostering Alexis, but there was uncertainty on their family’s future.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Tyler told 12 News. “You don’t know if, when you take this child in, if they’re going to be yours forever, if you’re going to be able to legally adopt.”

They started fostering Alexis in January 2021, shortly after she was born.

“She was eight weeks early. She was drug-exposed prior to birth, so she went right into the NICU,” Tyler recalled. “She was four pounds.”

To become a foster parent in Rhode Island, one must be licensed by the Department of Children, Youth, and Families. The process requires training and having a home study done. Tyler and Chris got licensed in December 2020.

They knew adoption was their best chance of starting a family, with surrogacy being too expensive for them.

Tyler said they often get uncomfortable questions from strangers.

“A lot of people say, ‘Oh so you’re her mom, you’re like her mom, right?’” he explained. “And I’m like, ‘Well, I mean yeah, I guess you could say that, but I’m her dad. I might have maternal instincts, but I’m still her dad.'”

Tyler and Chris hope to foster and adopt again. They shared their story to inspire others to pursue growing their families in the same way.

“If this is something that you want, regardless of how you identify, you can pursue it. You can be successful,” Tyler added. “There are people out there that are going to support you.”