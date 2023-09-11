PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been 22 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

People across the country, including right here in Southern New England, will be gathering to honor and remember those who lost their lives that day.

Gov. Dan McKee and Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos ordered all flags at state facilities to remain at half-staff on Monday in honor of the victims.

“On this 22nd anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks, we honor the treasured memories of those lost and the lasting legacy of bravery and heroism shown by everyday Americans who leaped into action to save the lives of strangers. As Rhode Islanders, and as Americans, we remain committed to honoring their memory and standing with them as one,” McKee and Matos said in a joint statement.

Rhode Islanders are also encouraged to lower their flags as a sign of respect.

Here’s a list of local events:

8:30 a.m. — The state held its remembrance ceremony at the State House to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11 and the members of our military who have sacrificed their lives. Gov. Dan McKee and other state leaders were in attendance.

9 a.m. — Members of the American Legion, Marine Corps League and other groups gathered at the columbarium at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. The annual event featured the raising of the nearby flags to half-staff, as well as the citing of those Rhode Islanders who were lost on that day and whose names are inscribed on a plaque at the State House along with the “Ringing the Four Fives.”

9 a.m. — Central Falls elected officials and members of the police and fire departments were be at the fire station for a Memorial Service remembering the victims, heroes, and loved ones impacted by the 9/11 tragedy.

10 a.m. — East Providence city leaders held a ceremony to remember the victims and their families. A moment of silence and laying of a wreath was also held at City Hall.

10:28 a.m. — Warwick held its annual remembrance ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in Oakland Beach. The ceremony began at 10:28 a.m. with a moment of silence to observe the time when the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

