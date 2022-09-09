EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Seven local fire departments will soon be able to get new equipment and improved training through federal grant funding.

Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Friday a second round of Assistance to Firefighters Grants, which comes two weeks after six departments received $2.1 million from the same fund.

The departments receiving funding from the second round are:

Smithfield Fire Dept. — $626,000

Lime Rock Fire District — $586,363

North Kingstown Fire Dept. — $360,870

Tiverton Fire Dept. — $339,546

Exeter Fire Dept, Division of EMS — $129,571

Cumberland EMS — $74,519

Western Coventry Fire District — $11,618

The delegation said fire departments will use the money to purchase safety and communications equipment and fund new training.

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line and are on the frontlines every day responding to a range of emergencies, whether it’s a fire, medical emergency, or some other incident,” the delegation said in a joint statement. “These grants will help ensure they are prepared and protected and can do their jobs safely and effectively.”

In the first round of grants, East Greenwich, Exeter, Johnston, North Kingstown, Manville and Warwick received funding.