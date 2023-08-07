NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — In just the last week, motorcycle crashes have claimed the lives of four people in Southern New England, and more than a dozen have happened in Rhode Island this year alone.

Now Troopers are reminding motorcycle riders that safety is crucial while on roadways.

On Saturday, a Warren man was killed while riding on Route 24 in Tiverton. Police say 48-year-old Joseph Morris lost control and veered off the highway and hit the tension wires off the shoulder of the left lane.

Two hours later, another rider died on Route 1 in North Attleboro, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said. That crash shut down part of the road and claimed the life of 29-year-old Lamar Anderson.

Anderson apparently struck a car as it was turning left into the Pineapple Inn, the DA’s office said. The driver of the car got out and tried to render aid before Anderson was rushed to Sturdy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, a Providence man was killed on I-95 South in Pawtucket, Rhode Island State Police said. Troopers say 37-year-old Christopher Varble was riding in the high-speed lane when he struck the jersey barrier in the center median.

He was thrown off his motorcycle, state police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

About one week ago, a fourth motorcycle crash took the life of 19-year-old Brenden Mendes, of Cumberland, after he crashed on Route 102 in Burrillville.

Police say he hit a driver head-on that had just turned onto the road. He was thrown from his bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rhode Island State Police Lt. David Gormly said nine of the 12 riders killed in the state this year were not wearing their helmets. They also said speed was also usually a factor in those crashes.

“The best advice that I could give would be to slow down and certainly wear your helmet while operating a motorcycle,” Gormly said.

Those crashes are still under investigation. Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.