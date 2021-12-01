$31M being poured into affordable housing in Rhode Island

by: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is pouring $31 million into efforts to build or preserve a total of more than 600 units of affordable housing in 13 communities around the state, the administration of Gov. Daniel McKee announced Wednesday.

The money was approved by the administration’s Housing Resources Commission through the Building Homes Rhode Island program, and was most awarded through the program since it started in 2006.

“Addressing the housing crisis in Rhode Island is one of the top priorities of the McKee-Matos administration,” McKee said in a statement.

The investment not only creates safe and affordable homes, but creates good jobs and revitalizes the economy, said Carol Ventura, executive director of RIHousing.

“Each dollar of BHRI funds invested leverages additional investments, which create significant economic benefits for the state and serve as an engine for growth, employment and spending on local goods and services,” she said.

The awards will support 23 separate programs in Tiverton, Newport, Middletown, Warwick, Woonsocket, Burrillville, East Providence, Providence, Jamestown, Coventry, East Greenwich, Hopkinton, and Charlestown.

