EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three local fire departments are getting new federal funding to boost safety and hire more personnel, the Rhode Island congressional delegation announced Friday.

The Cranston fire department will receive the bulk of the award at $3.6 million, which will be used to hire 12 new firefighters. The additional staffing will bring the department up to “full staffing levels,” according to U.S. Sen. Jack Reed’s office.

Cumberland will use $547,000 to acquire new mobile and portable radios to upgrade communications. Narragansett will receive $350,000, which will also be used to improve communication systems at the department.

“Rhode Island’s firefighters selflessly serve every day to save lives, deliver critical services, and protect our communities,” said U.S. Sen. Jack Reed. “We need to have their backs and ensure they have the tools they need to be effective.”

Smithfield, North Kingstown, Tiverton, Exeter, Cumberland, Western Coventry, East Greenwich, Johnston, Manville, Warwick, and the Lime Rock Fire District have all received federal grant money within the last year.