3 Rhode Islanders killed, 3 others injured in wrong-way Connecticut crash

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — Three Rhode Islanders have died and three others were injured after a serious wrong-way crash in North Stonington, Conn. Wednesday night, according to an accident report from Connecticut State Police obtained by Eyewitness News.

The two-car crash occurred on I-95 northbound in between exits 92 and 93, just over the Rhode Island border, around 8 p.m.

According to the accident report, Connecticut State Police say Abigayl Lanphear, 17, of Westerly and her passenger Jada Laboy, 17, of Westerly, were traveling the wrong way on I-95 northbound and hit another vehicle head-on.

Lanphear died as a result of her injuries and Laboy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said they both were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Connecticut State Police identified the other victims as Roger Noel, 85, of West Warwick and Dorothy Noel, 83, of West Warwick in the vehicle that was hit head-on. Police say they died from their injuries.

Police say a third passenger in that car, identified as Yvonne Noel, 56, of West Kingston, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and a fourth passenger has minor injuries.

. @CT_STATE_POLICE are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash they say claimed the lives of three Rhode Islanders, and seriously injured three more last night. I'll have the developing details starting live at 4:30 on Eyewitness News This Morning on @wpri12. pic.twitter.com/1eRY4FkkU0 — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) October 10, 2019

Hopkinton EMA first posted to Twitter saying three people were unresponsive and there were serious injuries as a result of the crash.

FYI. North Stonington, I-95 Northbound Exit 92-93. Head On MVA, Wrong-Way-Driver. Serious injuries. 3 unresponsive. Avoid area. — Hopkinton RI EMA (@HopkintonEMA) October 10, 2019

Connecticut State Police tell Eyewitness News the highway between the two exits were shut down for several hours.

The crash remains under investigation according to police.

This is a developing story. Check WPRI.com throughout the day for updates.