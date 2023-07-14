PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three men are facing various drug charges after Rhode Island State Police say they were operating a “large-scale” narcotics distribution network.

Search warrants were executed at four homes and officers found approximately 483 grams of cocaine, 173 grams of crack cocaine, 337 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and cash.

State Police say the three men were operating with suppliers and runners, and used a “stash” home to distribute the drugs across the state.

Jeffrey Woodrops, 32, of Woonsocket, Joshua Wilcox, 36, of Providence, and Omar Santana, 23, of East Providence, were arraigned on multiple charges of possession and intent to deliver.

All three men are being held without bail at the ACI.

Credit: Rhode Island State Police