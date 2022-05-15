EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) Three earthquakes shook parts of Rhode Island since Saturday morning. No damage has been reported.

Rhode Island is not known for its earthquakes, but they do happen occasionally. They are usually small and not felt; however, quite a few people felt the earthquakes this weekend.

The first quake, a Magnitude 2.2, hit at 4:42 AM EDT approximately 11 miles southeast of Narragansett. This quake was reportedly felt in Westerly and as far away as Waterford, CT.

The largest of the three earthquakes was at 10:15 PM EDT and was a Magnitude 2.5, centered approximately 10.5 miles southeast of Narragansett Pier. The shaking from this quake was felt from Narragansett, Middletown, Portsmouth, Little Compton and Westport, according to the USGS “Did you Feel It?” page.

A third earthquake happened early Sunday morning at 2:40 AM EDT and was a Magnitude 2.2, approximately 11 miles south-southeast of Narragansett Pier. This tremor was felt in Westerly.