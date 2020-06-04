12 Town Hall: Courageous Conversations

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, Eyewitness News gathered members of our local black community to have an honest conversation about the unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis and the continued call for change.

Joining us via teleconference for the town hall were Jim Vincent, president of the Providence branch of the NAACP, Brother Gary Dantzler, the head of Black Lives Matter RI, Angela Ankoma, executive vice president for the United Way of RI, and Jacqueline Peterson, special adviser to the president of Providence College.

In the above video, they chat with Eyewitness News anchor Shannon Hegy and reporter Courtney Carter about a range of topics including the state of race relations, the difference between protesters and looters, and what people of all races can do to help.

Join the conversation on social media using #12TownHall.