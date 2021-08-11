Local lawmakers look forward to working with Hochul as governor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In just 13 days, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will become the first woman governor of New York State. Local female lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they’re looking forward to working with her under this new role.

Incoming Governor, Kathy Hochul addressed New Yorkers today, saying she believes Governor Cuomo made the right decision to step down, and that she’s ready to take over the position— vowing that under her leadership, there will be a healthier work environment for everyone in state government.

“I thought she was very clear, strong, decisive,” stated Republican Senator, Daphne Jordan. “I agree 100 percent with her regarding the need to end the former Cuomo administration’s reputation as a toxic workplace. I think she is going to do her best for the people of New York State.”

Democratic Assemblywoman Pat Fahy said, while this isn’t the way anyone would want to assume the role of Governor, she thinks Hocul is the right person for the job.

“We’ve had so much upheaval amongst so many of our top elected officials in the last 5 years, especially in New York State,” explained Fahy. “This is not the way we would have wanted it, however, I think she is the person that will come to calm the waters and again rebuild that critical public trust and confidence.”

Democratic Assemblywoman, Carrie Woerner agreed.

“It’s not just that Lt. Governor Hochul is a woman and will be the first woman governor, but she’s just so qualified for the job and all of the work that she’s been doing over the last 7 years,” said Woerner. “I’ve spent time with her in Washington County and Saratoga County at various businesses— small businesses, large businesses. She really understands this state and all of its diversity.”