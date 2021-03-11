Local historians asking for public’s help documenting the pandemic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s been over a year since the pandemic began and as the re-opening process continues across the country and the world local historians are taking a very different approach documenting this time.

Back in April 2020, The Rhode Island Historical Society and Providence Public Library partnered to create, ‘The Rhode Island Covid-19 Archive.’

The hope of the public digital archive project is to preserve a record of this time from the perspective of as many Rhode Islanders as possible – expressing how it felt to live through this time.

So far, the site has over 1,300 submissions from photos and videos, to songs, artwork even educational assignments created by teachers and students in the community.

Project creators are asking for your help with making sure voices of all ages and all walks of life are represented.

The archive is still open and submissions are encouraged.

If you have a story you would like to share email me at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter.