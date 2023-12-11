Tis’ the season to make your list and check it twice! Ashley Erling and Audrey McClelland are sharing some of their local gift ideas for those who made your nice list!
Brands featured in this segment:
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.