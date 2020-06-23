Local artist’s virtual classes connecting people far & wide

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Social distancing is changing the way we all live and work. Some might say the experience and self discovery has been eye opening.

Artist Jessica Hines owns and operates Artful Expressions in Warwick.

“I’m very much a people person. I love people and I love being around them and I have a lot of energy so being able to feed off of that is huge. That’s been my biggest challenge through this whole thing because I love people so much and kids so that is what I’m looking forward to the most,” she said.

Painting on Zoom, take home art kits and online birthday parties becoming the norm, but Hines never losing sight of the importance of helping others.

“I feel like owning a business it’s important to make a living, but it’s also important to just to know that you need to give to other’s as well,” said Hines.

During the pandemic, Hines offering free online paint classes to all ages saying, “I’m going to offer them even when I open in the wintertime. I want to do like one a month for people that are all over the country. I have met people in Colorado.”

She recently did a free party for hospice nurses.

“I decided for that specific group that I would do the session for free and they could just supply their materials,” Hines stated.

She’s connecting with people in ways she never thought possible.

“I can’t even describe how amazing it has been. I’ve talked to people in other states that I may never meet but I’ve received awesome messages from them and for me that means so much, it makes me emotional because its just really cool and I will continue to do that because it’s something that I’ve never done before but it’s just been so fun.”

This summer Hines is doing virtual summer camps as well opening in mid-July doing classes in smaller groups.

She’s also offering yoga and art classes in area parks and much more.

