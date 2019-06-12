WATCH: TJ Del Santo joins ‘Eye on the Storm – Hurricane Season by the Experts’

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With hurricane season underway, we’re helping you be prepared for it.

WPRI 12 and its sister Nexstar stations have teamed up to bring you a new weekly digital weather program, Eye On The Storm – Hurricane Season by the Experts.

This Wednesday at 8 p.m., Pinpoint Weather 12 Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo joins Nexstar meteorologists Bob Jeswald of WRBL in Columbus, GA and Bill Reh of WNCN in Raleigh, NC.

T.J. will take a closer at the hurricane season from a New England perspective. He will also have a look back at Hurricane Sandy and how the remnants of Hurricanes Florence and Michael impacted our area.

Our meteorologists will take a look at the tropics and anything that might have the potential to develop. Also, they’ll tackle the El Niño forecast and what it could mean for the rest of the hurricane season.

