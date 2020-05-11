Little League Team Keeps Spirits Up With Virtual Game of Baseball

EXETER/WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – Baseball players won’t be hitting the field together this year, but that’s not stopping the Exeter/West Greenwich Little League team from playing some ball.

These kids live and breath baseball. One mom compares the group of players to the movie ‘Sandlot.’

“Hi, my name is Thomas and I play for EWG Baseball Little League and my mom put together this cool video because she knows how much my friends and I like baseball,” said 7 year-old Thomas LaFazia.

When the bond is so strong not being able to play together is extremely hard especially when you are young.

“I look forward to playing baseball again with my friends is playing and having fun and what I’ve missed about baseball is having fun with my friends,” said teammate Connor Armstrong.

So, a virtual game of baseball will have to do for now.

The team’s coach showing support saying, “I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking of you all. I am sure you are missing baseball just as much as I am but we are all in this together and sooner than later we will be back on that field because we are EWG strong…remember that. Let’s play ball and get through this together. I am thinking of you guys.”

One player’s mom put the video together and says making the it and letting the kids see one another – even just on a screen was important. She hopes its something they treasure for years to come.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion on Eyewitness News. Send me an email at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we would love to share your stories in the days to come.