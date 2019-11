LIST: R.I., Southeastern Mass. offering special deals for Veterans Day 2019

A Combo 2 meal at On the Border / Photo courtesy On the Border

Providence, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of restaurants and businesses in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts are offering special deals to honor those who serve on Veterans Day.

All of the deals below are available to active-duty military members and veterans unless otherwise noted. Be sure to bring proof of service to get the deal. Most restaurant deals are dine-in only.

Restaurants

Applebee’s is offering a free meal from a limited menu November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Bar Louie at First & Main Town Center is offering a free burger or flatbread up to $15 November 11. Learn more.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering a free entree up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage November 11. Learn more.

Chili’s is offering a free entree from a limited menu November 11. Learn more and see the menu.

Chipotle is offering a buy-one-get-one-free entree on November 11. Learn more.

Cracker Barrel is offering a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a free Pumpkin Pie Latte November 11. Learn more.

Dunkin’ is offering a free donut November 11. Learn more.

Little Caesars is offering a free HOT-N-READY lunch combo November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn more.

On the Border is offering a free Combo 2 meal November 11. Learn More.

Red Robin is offering a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries November 11. Learn more.

Texas Roadhouse is offering a free lunch from the Early Dine menu November 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more.