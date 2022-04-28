Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head, is here to share a couple of products that you need for this Spring.

Plus White, $13, Amazon.com

The Plus White 5-Minute Speed Whitening System contains everything you need to start whitening your teeth in just 5 minutes.

Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner

Residue and build-up in the dishwasher can affect a dishwasher’s performance and create an environmental hazard. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only dishwasher cleaner certified by the EPA, with natural cleaning power that eliminates odors and cleans food and bacteria from hard-to-reach areas.

Sponsored by Bourbon Blonde Blog