Lifelong friends’ ‘Quarantine Cookbook’ raises money for the homeless

NORTH KINGSTOWN/WARWICK R.I. – Keeping the kids busy during quarantine a challenge, but the unique opportunity leading to new endeavors, a silver lining.

Friends for over 40 years, April Pariseault and Donna Boudreau have gone through a lot together.

“We were forced to share a locker next to each other. We always thank our fathers for our last names because we were forced to be friends whether we liked it or not,” said April.

With three kids home during quarantine, April started to cook with them, making easy recipes with the items available.

April continued, “I wanted them to be easy that my kids could do. That was how it started just on Facebook a cooking with mom.”

Donna took notice and with her background in the food industry suggested they collaborate and create a cookbook .

“We have sold the entire 100. It happened very quickly..in about 2 days.”

“People were like you have to autograph them…we did. We autographed them.”

The book’s sales surprised the pair.

“It hadn’t come in the mail yet. So, I am literally waiting at the door for the UPS man because I’m really afraid something bad happened. People are mailing us checks and Venmo and we don’t even have the books yet,” said Donna.

The book’s success has the dynamic duo considering ordering more.

“We do have fear that we will order another 100 and only sell 20 and then all of our closest friends and relatives will get four each for Christmas,” Donna stated.

The book sales proceeds are being donated to the Welcome House, a homeless shelter in South County.

Donna explained, “April’s mother passed away several years ago and she was a hairdresser all her life and she would go to the Welcome House and give haircuts for free to the residents as often as she possibly could.”

The quarantine adventure rewarding in so many ways.

“Even though I’m unemployed myself, putting the cookbook together to raise money for charity has been awesome.”

So far, they raised $500 for the Welcome House and they are hoping to raise more by doing pre-orders for the cookbooks for $10 each.

For more details on the Quarantine Cookbook you can send an email to deedle62167@verizon.net or aprilpariseault@gmail.com.

We want to share your stories of kindness and compassion. Reach out to me at msardelli@wpri.com or find me on Facebook and Twitter and we may share your story in the days ahead.