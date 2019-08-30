Life sentence for teen charged in shooting outside school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The teenager accused of gunning down a 15-year-old boy outside a Providence school nearly a year ago pleaded guilty Friday morning to five criminal counts.

The RI Attorney General’s Office Tuesday confirmed Joel Loarca, 17, was sentenced to life plus 10 additional years at the ACI for the murder of 15-year-old William Parsons.

Loarca Tuesday waived his juvenile status and was arraigned in adult court.

Loarca pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, carrying a pistol or revolver without a license or permit, possession of a firearm or weapon on school grounds, felony assault and/or battery and discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

Loarca’s accused in the fatal shooting of Parsons outside the Providence Career and Technical Academy on Fricker Street in September 2018.

Police said the Central High School student had just gotten out of school and was an innocent bystander.