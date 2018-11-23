Let It Glow: The best holiday light displays to see in RI, Mass.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – For the people behind these seasonal displays, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! It takes hours of planning, programming and assembly to deck these halls, but once they are, folks from far and wide flock to see them. If you’re looking for a fun, free way to make your season merry and bright, bundle up and head to one (or all!) of these local light displays.

REPORT IT!: If you visit any of these or other local Christmas displays, or if you have your own, share your photos of the holiday fun with us (here or send to reportit@wpri.com) so we can show them on air and in a gallery here!

WEST BAY

The Lewis Family Light Show, 12 Shenandoah Road, Warwick, RI

Christmas is a family affair for the Lewises. For the past 22 years, their home has become a glowing mecca of holiday cheer with a high-tech twist. The Lewis Family Light Show is the only Christmas display in New England with an interactive mobile website that allows visitors to see which song will be playing next. Visitors can even change the playlist by voting for their favorite song. Check out the site here.

Like most of the displays on this list, the Lewis display takes a ton of time and effort to complete. The display typically takes more than 120 hours to set up and includes more than 100 extension cords to power all of the high-tech lights that “dance” in time to the music. This year, the Lewises have taken a page out of South Carolina Christmas aficionado Kevin Dunn’s book and added “A Blue Christmas” to pay tribute to law enforcement officers.

The display begins on Friday, Nov., 23 at 5 p.m. and runs through Dec. 31. The Lewises light the lights Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 8:55 p.m., and Friday and Saturday nights from 5 to 9:25 p.m. You can listen to the 29 different Christmas songs by tuning your car radio to 106.9 FM.

The Lewis family accepts donations on behalf of The Autism Project and last year they raised $1,500. This year, there will be Autism-friendly Santa Claus visits — check their Facebook page for dates and times.

Fun Fact: The Lewis family tries to pass out candy canes to the kids each night in December!

Picozzi Family Christmas Display, 75 Gristmill Road, Warwick, RI

Frank Picozzi’s house shines so brightly, some say you can see it from the North Pole. Picozzi has been decorating his home for more than 30 years, but 2018 marks his 11th year setting up an animated display.

Picozzi has ditched traditional Christmas lights and instead uses the same lighting technology found in Tokyo or Times Square. Because of this, Picozzi says his display is one of the most technologically-advanced in the country.

Programming his lights is a time-consuming process: Picozzi says 10 seconds of song takes about five hours to program! Because everything is handmade, Picozzi works throughout the year on his display. While some are thinking about Halloween, he begins setting up for Christmas on Oct. 15 and continues every weekend and weeknight until the week before Thanksgiving, about 250 hours total.

Picozzi’s display begins Friday, Nov. 23 and runs through Dec. 31. You can see the show Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Listen to the music by tuning to 97.1 FM on your car radio. In addition to the lights that dance in time to holiday songs, little ones can meet Santa every Saturday night in December from 7 to 8:30 p.m.!

Picozzi is accepting donations for The Tomorrow Fund of Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Over the years, the Picozzi family has raised more than $30,000 for charities. Last year he brought a mobile version of his display to show children at Hasbro as part of the “Good Night Lights” event.

Visit the display’s Facebook page and website.

Fun Fact: Good little boys and girls can mail their letters to Santa by dropping them in a special mailbox to the North Pole. Picozzi even promises a handwritten response from Santa himself!

A Rayhall Christmas, 47 Calvalcade Blvd., Warwick, RI

This is the first year the Rayhall family has done this display, but they’re certain it will be loved by all.

“We enjoy all holidays, but Christmas brings out the ‘Ooo’s and ahh’s’ when kids see the lights, and we love to see their faces light up, just like our house,” said Daniel Rayhall in an email.

They’ve programed their lights to dance to music that visitors can hear on 93.7 FM. The display runs nightly from Nov. 23 to Jan. 1, Monday-Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 6 to 10:30 p.m.

On Dec. 22, Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the display before heading back to the North Pole, and the Rayhalls will be passing out hot chocolate and candy canes to celebrate the occasion.

Visit their Facebook page here.

Fun Fact: The Rayhalls pass out candy canes every weekend in December!

Souza’s Holiday Spectacle, 8 North Street, Warwick, RI

Just like Pete Souza’s annual Halloween yard haunt, all of the components of his Christmas displays are hand made.

Souza has been decorating his Warwick home since 2010, and each year he makes a new piece.

This year he has two, nine-foot-tall nutcrackers, a ferriswheel, carousel, nativity scene, “Peanuts” characters and a gingerbread house!

His winter wonderland is lit daily from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. from Nov. 25 through New Year’s Day, and includes some festive and fun holiday music played by magical Christmas bells.

Fun Fact: Visit Souza’s home during the month of October and you’ll find ghosts flying overhead!

Lenox Avenue Lights, 10 Lenox Avenue, West Warwick, RI

When Bruce Erikson and his wife started decorating their home 20 years ago, it was a small display, but each year it’s grown bigger and brighter.

“It really looks like Christmasville here,” said Erikson in an email to Eyewitness News. The display includes light-up candy canes, Christmas characters, trees and delightful holiday music.

See the display nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. starting the first weekend of December through New Year’s Day.

Fun Fact: The Eriksons’ display is so beloved, one of their neighbors told us about it!

Daniels’ Holiday House of Warwick, 69 Darrow Drive, Warwick, RI

When it comes to spectacle, Mike Daniels has it covered. With thousands of multi-colored lights all synced to holiday hits, it’s no wonder that so many folks swing by his Warwick home to take in the show.

Daniels is no stranger to decorating for the holidays (his Halloween display is impressive!) but when Nov. 1 arrives, he turns his attention to Christmas and the 80 channels of sequence lights he has programmed to nearly 30 different songs.

“It’s nice to scare, but we enjoy the cheer as well,” said Daniels.

The display features “singing” trees, icicle lights, snowflakes, candy canes and reindeer. In order to get the lights to “dance” to the music, Daniels spends four to eight hours programming each song!

The show’s schedule varies, check their Facebook page for updates.

Fun Fact: This Halloween season the display raised $500 for a local children’s charity.

Moussally Christmas Display, 11 Lakecrest Circle, Warwick, RI

The Moussally’s Christmas display isn’t just for looking, it’s for walking! Get out of the car and experience multiple walking paths with Christmas trees, sixteen lighted archways, “misfit toys,” Santa’s workshop and a Nativity scene. It’s a good, old-fashioned Christmas experience for good boys and girls of all ages. There’s even a snow machine!

Fred Moussally along with wife Renee, son Anthony and daughter Arianna begin setting up the display Nov. 1, when their spooktackular Halloween display comes down.

The lights are lit nightly in December, Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 6 to 10 p.m.

The Moussally family is also collecting donations for the Warwick Animal Shelter.

Fun Fact: Fred says he gets so much holiday cheer by seeing children walking through the yard with big smiles on their faces!

The Kinne Christmas Display, 49 Duncan Rd., Warwick, RI

The Kinne family’s annual tradition of decorating started when Heather and Michael Kinne were both in the military, she in the Navy and he in the Marine Corps.

“It’s always made the holidays feel like home, wherever we where stationed,” wrote Heather in an email.

They’ve been decorating for eleven years, and now that the Kinnes are out of the military, their Christmas display has grown. Their glowing home is completely covered in LED lights with inflatable characters and colorful Christmas trees.

“We love the joy it brings our children, our neighbors, and anyone who drives by for the ‘ooh’s’ and ‘ahh’s!'” wrote Heather.

The Kinne family’s display runs nightly starting Thanksgiving from 4:30 to 11:00 p.m.

Fun Fact: The Kinnes haven’t counted how many lights they have on their display, they just know there are a lot!

Silcox Family Display, 74 Vera St. Warwick, RI

The Silcox family started decorating with just a few lights for their oldest daughter’s first Christmas. Watching her excitement spurred them add more and more each year, until their display grew to what it is today!

Aside from their daughter’s love of the lights, the excitement and awe from the other kids in the neighborhood kept the tradition going. Now their home looks like an LED gingerbread house, with lights zig-zagging on the roof, twinkling Christmas trees and holiday characters.

Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow can catch the display nightly.

Fun Fact: Local kids ask the Silcox family each holiday season if they’re putting up the lights and adding anything new.

Bates Christmas Yard Display, 258 Pettaconsett Ave., Warwick, RI

Feeling nostalgic for the Christmases of your youth? This year the Bates Christmas Yard Display has you covered. It’s the second year David Bates has done this display on the front lawn of his Warwick home.

“We chose to decorate the house as if you were seeing a house decorated from the 20th century,” Bates told WPRI. “A vintage Christmas display!”

This year the display includes decorations from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s: more than 50 Christmas blow molds, old school Christmas lights on the house, and a handmade Snoopy dog house. There’s also a nativity scene, Santa with his reindeer, Mrs. Claus, elves, and so much more.

Those pining for the holidays of yore can see Bates’ display lit nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31.

Fun Fact: Bates goes all out for Halloween, turning his front yard into a haunted farm!

EAST BAY/NEWPORT

The Frisina Family Lights, 283 Massasoit Avenue, East Providence, RI

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Frisina family’s East Providence home!

For the past eight years, the Frisina family has been spreading holiday cheer by stringing up thousands of lights that blink and flash in time to classic holiday songs. The display takes close to a month to set up and includes 32 different programmable channels that control thousands of lights.

Visitors can listen to the music by tuning their car radio to 89.9 FM. The display runs nightly through Jan. 1 from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

This year, the Frisina family is collecting donations for the Providence Chapter of the Ronald McDonald House.

Visit their Facebook page.

Fun Fact: Jason Frisina says he loves sharing his love of the season with others, and enjoys knowing that people come back every year!

Giroux Family Christmas Display, 69 Outlook Avenue, East Providence, RI

While most people spend the time leading up to the holidays baking and shopping, the Giroux family is wiring and programming.

The family of six has been decorating their East Providence home for the holidays for the past 11 years, synchronizing their Christmas lights with catchy carols and classics. What started as a display of old-fashioned Christmas bulbs has now grown into a completely modern, computer-programed show with LED lights. Visitors can listen along on their car radios by tuning to 107.5 FM.

This year, the display will be lit from Friday, Nov. 23 through January 8, Monday-Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

In lieu of donations, the Giroux family encourages all of their visitors to perform a random act of kindness this holiday season.

Visit their Facebook page and their YouTube channel.

Fun Fact: All of the display elements — even the computers that run the lights — are handmade!

The MacDonald’s Christmas Display, 54 Ellery Road, Newport, RI

The MacDonalds are old pros when it comes to decking the halls.

For more than 20 years they’ve been bringing good old fashioned Christmas cheer to Newport, attracting boys and girls of all ages to the display on Ellery Road.

This year’s display features gingerbread houses and people, real Christmas trees, snowmen, elves and tableaus! Despite its size and detail, the MacDonalds have said it only takes one weekend to set up.

The display is lit nightly from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

Fun Fact: The MacDonalds have also been decorating their home for Halloween for nearly 30 years!

Lights for Lives, 84 Hayden Avenue, Tiverton, RI

A few strings of twinkle lights and an evergreen wreath just don’t do the trick for Colleen and Larry St. Onge.

Instead, for the past six years they’ve been transforming their Tiverton home into a holiday mecca of sound and light. This year they’ve strung up more than 50,000 lights that “dance” to music broadcast on 91.7 FM. The display also features blow molds, hand-made angels and a waterslide display!

The show runs nightly from Thanksgiving through January 1. The lights are on Monday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m. Santa pays a visit every Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., and there’s a sleigh for photos and candy canes for kids! This year, they’ve also added Santa’s mailbox so boys and girls can mail their special wish list to the North Pole.

The St. Onge family works most of the year on the display, researching and crafting new ideas. They encourage visitors to walk their yard and take in all the holiday magic.

Donations will be collected for The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as the Tiverton Food Pantry.

Visit their Facebook page.

Fun Fact: This year they’ll be giving out “reindeer food” to youngsters who visit — it’s their grandson’s special recipe!

NORTHWEST

Knobel’s Kozy Christmas Display, 22 Candlewood Drive, Smithfield, RIThis is the first year the Knobel’s have synchronized their lights to holiday songs, and the results will have you ho-ho-ho-ing all the way home!

Tune your car radio to 88.1 FM and listen to your favorite songs of the season while the lights “dance.” The display also includes Santa on his sleigh, a 20 foot mega tree and Carl the minion, all ready for the perfect photo opp!

The Knobels as you to put your hazards lights on while viewing from your vehicle.

You can see the display nightly from dusk to 10 p.m. until Jan. 15.

Fun Fact: Look up upon the highest bow (approximately 50 feet up!) and you’ll see a “star” showing you the way.

The Magic of Christmas, Audubon Street, Johnston, RI

“The Magic of Christmas” display on Johnston’s Audubon Street truly lives up to its name. The colorful collection of lights includes blow molds, a nativity scene, a 25-foot twinkling tree, and more!

The folks behind the display have been decorating their home for the past nine years. They tell us it takes at least three full days to make sure everything is set up and ready to go!

This glowing display is a shining beacon on the street, and can be seen nightly post-Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to approximately 10:45 p.m. each night.

Fun Fact: Aside from the blow molds, everything in this display is handmade!

MASSACHUSETTS

Kut Family Christmas Display, 70 Summerfield Ave, Somerset, MA

The Kut family’s Somerset home transforms into a glistening gingerbread house every holiday season.

The family has been decorating for the past six years, and this year’s display includes close to 50,000 lights. The Kut family goes for a classic Christmas vibe with blowmolds, Santa Claus and a whole lot of homemade decor. There are also two “mega trees” towering at more than 20-feet apiece.

And if you’re having trouble navigating your way there, look up: you’ll find a star measuring 54-inches high and 42-inches wide suspended 14-feet over the roof of their house! This year, they’ve even added an artificial snow machine!

The display is lit nightly from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page.

Fun Fact: The snow machine comes on whenever a car pulls up to the display!

The Hills Spectacular Christmas Light Display, 63 Patton Ave, Somerset, MA

The Hills Spectacular Christmas Light Display is one of the new kids on the block, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deck their halls like old pros. The display includes 45,000 lights, a 26-foot mega tree with a six-foot candy cane topper, a handmade eight-foot long sleigh (complete with Santa!) pulled by five reindeer.

The display includes a mailbox for letters to Santa, and those good girls and boys who mail a note with a return address will receive a letter back from the North Pole complete with candy cane! Santa himself might even make a personal appearance at the Somerset display; check their Facebook page for details.

Nikki and Jay Hill spend all year thinking of ideas for their house, and begin hanging lights in early October. The lights are lit nightly from Dec. 1 until New Years Day from 5 to 10 p.m.

Fun Fact: Nikki Hill says one of her fondest memories as a child was driving around with her parents looking for Christmas lights. She and Jay encourage families to get out, take pictures, ask questions and have fun!

Holiday Magic by Tyler, 83 Tolman Avenue, North Leominster, Mass.

Up for a drive? Head over the river and through the woods to North Leominster for some holiday magic.

Tyler Yalian has turned his Massachusetts home into a walk-through wonderland of 100 inflatables and plastic figures. He’s collecting donations for Toys for Tots until Dec. 10 and asks visitors to consider bringing a new, unwrapped toy when they visit the display. Last year they collected 521 toys!

The display begins Thanksgiving night at 5 p.m. and runs through Jan. 4 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page.

Fun Fact: This year the hope to collect more than 1,000 toys for needy kids!

Sachs Family Lights Extravaganza, 21 Mann Street, Bellingham, MA

Photo courtesy Sachs Family Lights Extravaganza.

The Sachs family helps to make the holiday season bright…literally!

This is the eighth year they’ve festooned their Bellingham, Mass. home just over the Rhode Island border with all sorts of light-up delights: a mega tree, peppermint sticks, leaping arches and more. Plus, Santa, Mrs. Claus and Rudolph even make cameos in their show!

The lights twinkle and shine to holiday songs broadcast on 101.7 FM. The show runs from Thanksgiving night through New Year’s Eve, Sundays through Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11 p.m.

This year, the Sachs family will have an open house for all friends, family and guests on Dec. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. The family says anyone is welcome to come ask questions about the display, have a snack and take your photo with Santa in front of the lights!

The Sachs family is also collecting monetary donations to benefit Gilly’s House, a sober living house in Wrentham, Mass.

Visit their Facebook page.

Fun Fact: The Sachs family works on the display year-round…that means birthdays and holidays, too!

Pereira’s Christmas Light Show, 481 Ridge St, Fall River, MA

This synchronized light and music display in Fall River is sure to make your holiday season merry and bright!

Joe and Stephanie Pereira started their light show six years ago and every year it gets bigger and better. The display includes a handmade Santa sleigh and mailbox for kiddos to send their Christmas lists to the North Pole — leave a return address and get a reply from the jolly old elf himself!

On Saturday, Dec. 1 from 7 to 8 p.m., the Pereira’s are hosting their annual hot chocolate with Santa event where children can do arts and crafts, write letters to Santa, fill out cards to send to wounded soldiers and take pictures with Santa himself! They’ll also collect stocking stuffers for less fortunate children. Last year they filled 80 stockings! Donations can be dropped off at the event of anytime up until then at Ultra Tan on Second Street in Fall River.

The display runs nightly from Dec. 1 to Jan. 1 from 4:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Visit their Facebook page here.

Fun Fact: Joe is the mastermind behind the show and starts working on the show several months before Christmas!

CONNECTICUT

Amarante’s Winter Wonderland, 8 Pratt Road, Dayville, CT

Just over the western border of Rhode Island lies a winter wonderland – Amarante’s Winter Wonderland, that is.

Visitors can walk throughout the Amarantes’ glistening yard, marveling at the 150,000 twinkling Christmas lights strung up on the house and trees. The display also includes more than 40 inflatable characters.

The spectacle is the work of Daniel Amarante, whose love of holiday lights began at age 10 when he received a small inflatable as a Christmas gift. In the 13 years since, his passion has grown and become known throughout the community.

Daniel Amarante said the display is partially a tribute to his father, Joseph Amarante, who passed away in 2012. Daniel said his dad always encouraged him to pursue his passions and dreams.

Amarante begins setting up the display each year in August. Visitors can walk through the glowing wonderland nightly from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. The lights are on Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. The Amarantes hold fundraising nights to benefit charities like Bags of Hope, The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut and The Arc Quinebaug Valley.

The Amarantes also invite Santa to meet children every Sunday night in December!

Visit their Facebook page.

Fun Fact: The Amarante’s were the winners of the nationally televised show, “The Great Christmas Light Fight” last year!

Quiet Corner Christmas, 251 Wauregan Road, Brooklyn, CT

It may be called “Quiet Corner,” but visitors to this display just over the Rhode Island border shouldn’t anticipate a silent night.

This is the twelfth year Chris Lambert has decorated his Brooklyn, Conn. home with animated lights, and the eleventh year he’s incorporated holiday music. This year’s display includes 65,000 lights that dance to holiday tunes.

Lambert also does a Halloween display, so set up for Christmas starts Nov. 1 and continues until 5 p.m. on Black Friday, the first night of the display!

The show runs nightly from Friday, Nov. 23 through New Year’s Day. Visitors can see the show Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. Listen to the music on 95.1 FM.

Visit their Facebook page and their YouTube channel.

Fun Fact: To date Quiet Corner has raised more than $30,000 for various charities!

Do you have a favorite holiday display that’s not on this list? Tell us about it!