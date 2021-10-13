Leaning Into Conflict: Why it’s a good thing

Life Coach and Author, Dr. Dravon James, shares her advice on how to lean into conflict and find “everyday peace”.
4 Steps for handling conflicts constructively:
- Identify where the conflict exists
2. Focus on the Problem
3. Listen while each person shares their perspective
4. Avoid defensiveness with CARE (Communicate, Actively Listen, Review Options, End with Win-Win Solution)
