NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News has obtained a scathing report detailing numerous safety concerns and abusive living conditions at St. Mary’s Home for Children in North Providence.

Lawmakers are now getting involved as the House Oversight Committee plans on scheduling hearings into the residential psychiatric treatment center.

Last week, we told you the Rhode Island Office of the Child Advocate revealed they completed an 8 month long investigation into the residential psychiatric treatment center. Shortly after, the board of St. Mary’s Home appointed a new interim executive director, Charles A. Montorio-Archer, that went into effect Monday.

The former executive director, Carlene Casciano-McCann, had worked there for three decades. She retired upon the release of the report where she allegedly told the Office of the Child Advocate in May 2023, “I wouldn’t let my dog come here” after OCA toured the campus.

Governor Dan McKee addressed the matter Monday, “The board’s action by changing leadership there is the first good sign that the board is going to take a strong stance in terms of providing the leadership we need there.”

The lengthy 119 page report detailed several concerns from the OCA’s months long investigation: from major under-staffing issues, a biker club working security on campus, teenagers overdosing, and a child sexually assaulted by another child in the home, this after St. Mary’s was already placed on a hold and being investigated by The Department of Child, Youth and Families last summer.

State legislators are now taking action within the House Oversight Committee.

“There’s some real issues with St. Mary’s home, so we are concerned about that, I think we are going to have oversight on that issue as well,” said House Speaker Joe Shekarchi.

President of the Senate Dominick J. Ruggerio said, “I am extremely troubled by the serious issues outlined in the Child Advocate’s report regarding St. Mary’s Home for Children, and I am grateful to that office for the investigation that brought these concerns to light. I have relayed my concerns to the Director of the Department of Children, Youth & Families as well. In the near future, the Senate Committee on Rules, Government Ethics & Oversight will hold hearings on this issue to ensure accountability and determine if additional legislative action is necessary. Creating an in-state residential treatment facility for Rhode Island’s most at-risk girls has been an urgent priority for the Senate. Protecting our most vulnerable children, and ensuring they have access to essential treatment and services in our state, remains an absolute top priority for me and the entire Senate.”