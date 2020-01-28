Your News in 60 Seconds: March 3

Former Providence Police rookie Stephen Kennedy, 31, has been released on $10,000 bail. He is charged with driving under the influence and crashing into a State Police cruiser last month. Flames destroyed a home in Attleboro displacing a family of seven and sending two firefighters to the hospital. Today will be the mildest day of the week, with afternoon highs approaching 60° away from the coast.
- Weather Now: Very Mild Today, Showers Return by Evening »
- Looking Ahead: Detailed 7-Day Forecast »
Latest Local Headlines
- Senior home: Coronavirus is ‘concerning’ but we’re prepared
- John Goncalves wins Ward 1 special election primary
- As arrests rack up, Dept. of Justice launches elder fraud hotline
- High stakes for URI with #3 Dayton visiting on Senior Night
- Is 911 calling you? Nope, it’s a scam, say state police
Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog