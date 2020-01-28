Your News in 60 Seconds: March 3

Live Now
Former Providence Police rookie Stephen Kennedy, 31, has been released on $10,000 bail. He is charged with driving under the influence and crashing into a State Police cruiser last month. Flames destroyed a home in Attleboro displacing a family of seven and sending two firefighters to the hospital. Today will be the mildest day of the week, with afternoon highs approaching 60° away from the coast.

