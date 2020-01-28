Your News in 60 Seconds: March 3

Former Providence Police rookie Stephen Kennedy, 31, has been released on $10,000 bail. He is charged with driving under the influence and crashing into a State Police cruiser last month. Flames destroyed a home in Attleboro displacing a family of seven and sending two firefighters to the hospital. Today will be the mildest day of the week, with afternoon highs approaching 60° away from the coast.
- Weather Now: Very Mild Today, Showers Return by Evening »
- Looking Ahead: Detailed 7-Day Forecast »
Latest Local Headlines
- Former police rookie charged in DUI crash released without bail
- Police ID victim of Johnston house fire
- East Greenwich school closed due to ‘health-related concern’
- Q&A: Looking ahead to Super Tuesday
- Massachusetts voters casting ballots in presidential primary
Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog