Providence police officer hit by car during traffic stop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Providence police officer was treated at the hospital and released after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.

Police told WPRI 12 the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Broad Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Police said an officer attempted to stop a car for window tint when the driver refused to stop, driving the wrong way down the street before striking an officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital and later released, according to Commander Thomas Verdi.

The suspect was eventually apprehended and now faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon; the driver’s identity has not yet been released.

Police said two other passengers were also arrested after police found drugs in the car. Some of the suspects are juveniles, according to police.

Providence

