NEW YORK (WPRI) – The nation’s leading scorer Peter Kiss put up 30 points, but it was not enough to top Long Island University on Saturday. Bryant saw its 10-game win streak snapped 99-88.

Ty Flowers led the Sharks with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

Isaac Kante and Eral Penn added 24 points each for the Sharks. Penn added 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Greg Calixte added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Adham Eleeda scored 14 and Charles Pride tallied nine points, 15 rebounds, and six assists. Pride, whose 18 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Bulldogs, made just 3 of 21 shots.