Key model now forecasts nearly 1,000 deaths in RI due to COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A closely watched national model of the COVID-19 pandemic now forecasts nearly 1,000 Rhode Islanders will die from the disease over the coming months, a sharp increase in its projections compared with last week.

The latest projection by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation suggests 966 people in Rhode Island will die through Aug. 4, but acknowledges a huge amount of uncertainty around that number — putting the range of possible outcomes as low as 128 deaths or as high as 3,277.

It also projects the number of deaths per day will peak at 40 on April 29, and that Rhode Island will need 1,649 hospital beds and 334 ICU beds when the surge of sickness is at its height.

The new forecast may bring the university closer to the view of Gov. Gina Raimondo, who warned last week that its previous projection of about 260 deaths looked too rosy compared with the internal modeling the state has been putting together along with Brown University and Johns Hopkins University.

The governor has noted the University of Washington model presumes full compliance with social distancing directives, while she thinks only about half of Rhode Islanders were following the various orders as of last week.

“I can tell you right now this is about to get very bad,” Raimondo said Sunday her daily briefing. “I can tell you right now there will be thousands of people in the hospital, many, many more deaths, and many, many more people having coronavirus.”

“I hate saying that, but I’m being honest,” she said. “I can’t tell you exactly how bad it’s going to be, because that depends on you and me doing what the right things are.”

In Massachusetts, the University of Washington model projects more than 8,000 residents will die of COVID-19 through Aug. 4, with the peak of the outbreak occurring April 18. The state will need over 13,000 hospital beds and about 3,000 ICU beds at the height.

While Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has divulged specific information about his state’s internal modeling on the future course of the pandemic — he said Sunday he expects it to peak there on April 20 — Raimondo has not yet divulged the data she is seeing from R.I. Department of Health epidemiologists.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook

Eli Sherman and Brittany Schaefer contributed to this report.

