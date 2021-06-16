June 16 HS roundup: Playoffs in full swing, five highlights from around R.I.

(WPRI) – Five high school playoff highlights from Wednesday night.

In boys lacrosse, Moses Brown knocked off Bishop Hendricken and LaSalle handled Portsmouth. MB and LaSalle will meet in Saturday’s state championship game. In Division IV, Mount St. Charles beat Tiverton. The Mounties will face North Smithfield in the division championship on Saturday as well.

In boys volleyball, Bishop Hendricken was pushed to a decisive fifth set, but the Hawks rallied to beat the Mount in an instant classic.

In baseball, North Kingstown erased a late 1-0 hole and scored a run in the sixth and seventh innings to beat Cranston West and advance to the state semifinals.

