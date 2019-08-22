JUMP pulling all bikes from Providence temporarily

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The company that owns and operates the hundreds of JUMP bikes in Providence is removing them from the streets amid reports of vandalism and crime.

Uber, which owns JUMP, says the bikes will return in the fall. The company has been progressively pulling bikes off the street this week.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do, and after acts of vandalism on JUMP bikes we have decided in partnership with the city, to temporarily remove bikes from operation in Providence,” Uber spokesperson Harry Hatfield said.

“We remain committed to operating in Providence and plan to work with the city on a solution that will hopefully allow us to return some bikes this fall,” he added.

The decision comes after Providence police said the bright red-orange bikes have been repeatedly used in crimes, especially by juveniles. The bikes are easy to break into, according to police, allowing them to be used for free.

Police and Mayor Jorge Elorza have called on the company to make the bikes more difficult to tamper with.

“As part of a commitment to provide residents and visitors with convenient and equitable intermodal transportation options, a joint public safety effort will collect bicycles and explore options to enhance security mechanisms for the system and to promote responsible ridership,” said Victor Morente, Elorza’s press secretary.

Uber says the company can no longer track bikes via GPS once they’ve been broken into, which means those particular bikes can’t easily be removed from the city. The company said it is working with police to get all the bikes off the street.

Monthly subscribers and Boost users will not be charged for their memberships while the program is on “pause,” according to the company.

