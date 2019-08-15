Jump Bikes being used for crimes is ‘a serious problem’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Numerous crimes have been reported to police involving the use of Jump Bikes.

According to police reports, at least two dozen cars in the West End of the city had their tires slashed.

The report noted that multiple victims said they saw teenagers riding JUMP bikes in the area late Tuesday night.

According to another Providence Police report from Princeton Avenue, a man told police he was sitting in his car Tuesday night when he saw three males slashing his back tire. The suspects took off on bikes, including at least one JUMP bike.

Grant Klinzman, a spokesperson for JUMP, told Eyewitness News in an email, “This is a concerning report and something we take very seriously. We stand ready to fully cooperate with investigators and will provide any information that can help their investigation.”

Providence Police are also investigating an armed robbery that happened just last weekend, where the suspect fled the scene on a JUMP bike.

Eyewitness News spoke to Michael Correia, the council president pro tempore and councilor for Ward 6 (Manton and Mount Pleasant in the northwest of the city) just a few weeks ago, where he said he wanted them off the streets until they can be better regulated.

He spoke to Eyewitness News about the crimes.

“It’s a serious problem..I am aware of a rash of violence that has been taken place with the Jump Bikes throughout the city. Most recently, one being used in the possible slashing of tires. I have seen various social media posts about these incidents and one where a jump bike was used in a robbery. I have seen social media posts of these bikes being driven in large groups that are terrorizing youth. I am quite concerned and have reached out to Jump representatives and plan on meeting with them in September, the exact date for that meeting hasn’t been set up, but it is happening.”

Correia says not only is there crime, he cites complaints by his constituents of the bikes and scooters operated by JUMP, Bird, and Lime being put everywhere on city streets, saying they’re a nuisance and obstacle to pedestrians and those with limited mobility using the sidewalks, as well as an eyesore to residents.

He says some community members are also vandalizing them.

“Individuals have vandalized the bikes as far as removing the tires from them, handle bars or completely destroy the bikes”

So what is the solution?

Correia wants representatives from the companies to meet with the community at a public meeting yet to be scheduled for September. Until that meeting, Correia wants the vehicles removed from the neighborhoods.

“We are finding them in the river. Most recently we found a bunch in another part of the city, the canal, being dumped all over.”

Uber, the company backing the JUMP operation, expanded the number of available bikes citywide to around 1,100 in April. Besides fees charged through apps, the service is also partly funded through sponsorship by Lifespan and Tufts Health Plan.

The scooters first appeared in August 2018, before the city demanded a dollar a day per scooter from the companies and capped the number of them at 300.