PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – Cumberland’s Jared Johnson was a wall in net and his offense scored plenty in front of him as the Clippers shut out Prout in Game 3 of a Division I boys hockey quarterfinal series.

The Clippers will advance to the state semifinals against LaSalle on Sunday March 12 at 2:30 p.m. at Schneider Arena. The winner will face the winner of Bishop Hendricken/Pilgrim on March 18 at 7 p.m.