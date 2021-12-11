JC man released without bail after child rape arrest

1. Looking back, this year's July 4 was a milestone in more ways than one. Not only was it the most normal holiday Rhode Islanders have enjoyed since the start of the pandemic -- it was also the all-time low for COVID-19 cases in the state, with just five new cases identified that day. But the Delta variant was already beginning to circulate, and by later in the summer cases were on the rise once more. Now Rhode Island is reporting numbers the state had hoped to never see again, with case counts topping 1,000 some days and patient hospitalizations topping 200. That has left Governor McKee caught between his desire to avoid going backwards on COVID restrictions and the calls of many medical leaders to reimpose an indoor mask mandate. "Right now we're not ready to do that," McKee told reporters Thursday. "We're certainly relying on the people of the state of Rhode Island ... to personally make the right decisions for them in terms of their safety." (On Friday evening, the governor's office said McKee "will be announcing actions" to address the COVID situation "early next week," but offered no details.) The politics: McKee primary challengers Seth Magaziner, Nellie Gorbea and Helena Foulkes all spoke out in favor of a mask mandate this week, while GOP lawmakers condemned the idea. The bigger question, hanging over not only the mask decision but pandemic policy more generally, is how the winter will go for the hospital system. Hospitalizations are still running at less than half their level of a year ago, but there is also a major staffing shortage, meaning capacity isn't what it was a year ago, either. And the relaxation of mitigation measures that were in place last winter means other illnesses like flu and RSV are circulating more. Health Department data shows 96% of Rhode Island's 215 staffed ICU beds were occupied Friday.

2. Just how serious are the challenges facing Rhode Island's hospitals these days? "We have not only a [COVID] surge, but we have a severe shortage of critical-care nursing, and nursing in general," Dr. Mitchell Levy, Lifespan's director of critical care, said on this week's Newsmakers. He described a "dire" lack of staff, "one of the most severe in the country," with the number of critical-care nurses down 31%. "That means we're running with about two-thirds of our usual critical-care nursing staff," he said. Levy's colleague Dr. Stephen Traub, a Lifespan emergency physician, took pains to praise the hard work of the remaining staff amid widespread burnout, but didn't sugarcoat the situation. "It's leading us to close beds -- that exacerbates an already difficult crisis, particularly as we look into a COVID surge," he said. "Right now at Rhode Island Hospital our volumes are actually less than we would generally see at this time of year, but because of the nursing shortages, we're just having a really difficult time seeing everybody as quickly as we would like." (The governor says he's exploring whether he can bring in FEMA or National Guard personnel to help staff the hospitals.) Looking ahead, Traub said he's "pretty concerned" about December's combination of cold weather, holiday gatherings, and limited mitigation. He urged vaccinations, masking and social distancing. "Will things progress and get worse? Yes, I think that they will," he said. "But I think a lot of how bad that is is under our control."