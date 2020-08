NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A community advocacy group held a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss the moped safety reforms they would like to see implemented on Block Island.

From increasing the age requirement to rent a moped to 25, only allowing one person per moped or banning mopeds all together, the #RespectBI Coalition floated ideas about how to make Block Island a safer destination for tourists and locals who live there.