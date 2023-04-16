EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Jamestown businessman Don Carlson announced Sunday he is jumping into the Democratic primary to replace outgoing Congressman David Cicilline.

“My family`s roots run deep in this state and in this district,” said Carlson in a statement announcing his campaign. “I will work hard every day to deliver real and meaningful results for the people of this district, and to continue the great work that was done by our Congressman David Cicilline.”

Carlson grew up in Rhode Island, graduating from Toll Gate High School before attending Williams College and Harvard Law; he completed his legal education clerking for Judge Bruce M. Selya, United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

After his clerkship, Carlson served as Legislative Director and Chief Counsel for Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II and as Chief of Transition for Congressman James A. Himes of Connecticut when he was first elected to congress over a decade ago.

Carlson currently leads the Tsai Leadership Program at Yale Law School and serves as a volunteer EMT with the Jamestown Fire Department; he has three children who he raised with his former wife who now lives in Wickford.

Ten others have announced campaigns for Cicilline’s seat or filed with the Federal Election Commission: Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, state Sens. Sandra Cano and Ana Quezada, state Rep. Nathan Biah, former state official Nick Autiello, Providence City Councilor John Goncalves, former secretary of state candidate Stephanie Beauté, Republican-turned-Democrat Allen Waters, political newcomer Mickeda Barnes, and Former state Rep. Aaron Regunberg.

No Republicans have announced campaign for the 1st District so far.