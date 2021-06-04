Young girl’s lemonade stand helping pets in need

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A young girl’s lemonade stand is helping those in her community – one cup at a time.

Seven-year-old, Sophia Carvalho, an avid animal lover – recently started her own lemonade stand called “Sunshine and Lemons.”

The Tiverton girl using funds from her lemonade sales to purchase pet food and supplies for her favorite animal shelter, Forever Paws in Fall River.

Sophia is thinking big – planning to donate funds from her next stand to help Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

The popular organization raises money to help cure childhood cancer.

The stand is planned for July 24th.

