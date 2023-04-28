PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new ice cream shop is opening up in Providence just in time for summer.

Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery said its new location, Wright’s Creamery, will open its doors for the first time this weekend. There will be giveaways, specials and free samples.

The year-round ice cream shop is located at the Farm Fresh Rhode Island building on Sims Avenue.

Wright’s touts itself as the only “cow to cone” ice cream in the state, utilizing the milk from their own herd of Holsteins.

“The milk we use for our ice cream starts with our happy, healthy cows in North Smithfield,” Cate Kennedy said. “We make our own ice cream mix at the farm and then send it to the creamery in Providence where the mix is flavored and churned into ice cream. You can’t get ice cream fresher than ours!”

Hours for opening weekend are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.