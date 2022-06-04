BOSTON (WPRI) — The WPRI 12 team brought home multiple New England Emmy awards Saturday night.

WPRI 12 was nominated for a total of eight awards in various categories, from overall newscasts to special projects, at the 45th Boston/New England Emmy Awards Ceremony held in Boston.

12 News This Morning won a New England Emmy for the coverage of Ida’s Impact! pic.twitter.com/NUs1ja66wa — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) June 5, 2022

Some of the 12 News This Morning team brought home the first award of the night for their Hurricane Ida coverage in September 2021. That morning, a portion of a residential road in Portsmouth collapsed, leaving some cars and residents stranded.

The morning team took home the New England Emmy for most outstanding morning newscast in a smaller market.

WPRI 12 also took home an Emmy for most outstanding sports feature, for a story about a Johnston High School football player’s viral moment caught on camera, sparked by his bond with his father.