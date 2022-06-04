BOSTON (WPRI) — The WPRI 12 team brought home multiple New England Emmy awards Saturday night.
WPRI 12 was nominated for a total of eight awards in various categories, from overall newscasts to special projects, at the 45th Boston/New England Emmy Awards Ceremony held in Boston.
Some of the 12 News This Morning team brought home the first award of the night for their Hurricane Ida coverage in September 2021. That morning, a portion of a residential road in Portsmouth collapsed, leaving some cars and residents stranded.
The morning team took home the New England Emmy for most outstanding morning newscast in a smaller market.
WPRI 12 also took home an Emmy for most outstanding sports feature, for a story about a Johnston High School football player’s viral moment caught on camera, sparked by his bond with his father.