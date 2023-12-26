EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — When Arthur Masterson found out he was a high school graduate on Christmas morning, his mouth fell open.

“I don’t think he really got it until we handed him the diploma,” his daughter Elaine Vespia said.

Arthur was shocked when he opened it. It had been almost 80 years.

“A diploma, after all of these years!” he shouted.

Elaine and her daughter Robyn Vespia-Frail discovered that Arthur had never graduated high school on Thanksgiving as the family was digging through old documents.

(Courtesy: Robyn Vespia-Frail)

“He always used to tell us he never graduated high school, but he didn’t tell us why,” Elaine explained. “We really just realized this year that the reason he didn’t graduate is because he joined the military.”

Elaine told 12 News she contacted the superintendent of the East Greenwich School Department asking if her father could receive a diploma.

Less than three weeks later, the gift was ready.

Not only did the World War II and Korean War veteran get his diploma, but also his original transcript from 1945 with his first school photo still stapled to it.

When he saw the childhood photo on Christmas Day, Arthur exclaimed, “Is that me? You’re sure?”

For Robyn, who serves in the Army, giving back to her grandfather meant the world.

“My recent promotion, I had to write him a letter because he can’t hear that well, but I wanted him to be the one to pin that rank on me just because he’s my hero,” she said.

Elaine and Robyn said it was the best Christmas gift ever, adding that it proves the best gifts in life are free.