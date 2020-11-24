Worcester boy, 7, hosting virtual toy drive to help other children in need

WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — Although 2020 has been frustrating for most, it also gave a 7-year-old Worcester boy a chance at life.

Carlos Rolon received a heart transplant in April after four years of being on the heart transplant list.

Carlos requested Christmas cards while he was in the hospital for the holidays last year. After his request went viral, generous strangers from all over the world sent Carlos cards and presents.

This year, Carlos may have a new heart but has the same giving spirit. He is hosting a virtual tory drive to help other young boys and girls have a Merry Christmas.

“I remember the feeling of being down and out and how much somebody else thinking of my child brought happiness to him, and if we can bring happiness to another child in need, it would be a true blessing,” Carols’ mother Sheena Cossette said.

“I want to say thank you,” Carlos added.

Carlos’ doctors are now watching one issue that has cropped up in his pulmonary veins, but Cossette says he’s healthier than he’s ever been.

To help Carlos bring joy to children in need, you can donate a toy here.