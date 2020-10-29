Woonsocket officer unexpectedly gifts helmet to child after seeing her riding around without one

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Woonsocket mother is thanking the city’s police department after an officer showed up on her doorstep unexpectedly and provided her daughter with a helmet.

Ruth Marie Arroyo posted on Facebook last Saturday that an officer knocked on her front door and asked specifically for her 8-year-old daughter.

“They heard she is riding around without a helmet,” Arroyo wrote. “They legit came to my house and brought my daughter a helmet.”

Arroyo said the officer even adjusted the helmet for Yazzel to make sure it fit her properly.

“There [are] so many bad things going on in the world and our kids see it daily through social media,” Arroyo continued. “This officer don’t even know he changed my daughter’s WHOLE PERSPECTIVE on police officers.”

Arroyo said she’s proud of the police department for looking out for her daughter and hopes this act of kindness will encourage others to spread positivity.