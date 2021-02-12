Woonsocket girl gets police escort after final chemo treatment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A young girl got the celebrity treatment Friday following her last chemo treatment at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Arianna Taft was given a police and fire escort to her Woonsocket home after finishing her treatment at the Tomorrow Fund Clinic.

“Arianna has been strong since the beginning. She always has a smile on her face,” Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Fellow Emily Sampino said.

Taft was also serenaded by the pediatric oncology nurses who presented her with a gift and some sweet treats to take home with her.

“It’s really important to celebrate how far she’s come,” Sampino added. “It’s amazing to see the support from the entire community.”

