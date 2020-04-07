12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Photos   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Photos
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

With pandemic during blooming season, RI tulip farm brings the flowers to you

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Were you looking forward to tiptoeing through the tulips at the Wicked Tulips Flower Farm this spring?

Wicked Tulips is currently closed due to the pandemic, but since its blooming season, the owners have found a way to bring the tulips to you.

The farm is now offering a “virtual tulip experience” for those who had hoped to visit the farm this spring.

“COVID-19 can’t stop us from spreading the tulip love!” the farm said on its website. “We are committed to making you smile and giving you the joy you get when you are among 800,000 blooming tulips.”

For $10, you’ll be invited to a private Facebook group where you’ll have daily access to exclusive content from the farm.

Sign up for the Virtual Tulip Experience »

Here’s some of the content the farm will be posting:

  • Daily video updates
  • A live tulip cam
  • A 360-degree tulip viewing
  • Yoga and possibly other virtual classes in the tulips
  • Interviews with the owners, Jeroen and Keriann Koeman
  • Behind the scenes footage from the farm
  • Time-lapsed sunrise and sunsets
  • Virtual tulip picking and bouquet making

As a bonus, anyone who buys a virtual ticket will be among the first to access tickets to the tulip farm once it’s allowed to reopen.

The farm, known for its rows upon rows of colorful tulips, recently moved to Exeter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Today: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 2:30 p.m. – Governor Baker Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 5:00 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com