With pandemic during blooming season, RI tulip farm brings the flowers to you

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Were you looking forward to tiptoeing through the tulips at the Wicked Tulips Flower Farm this spring?

Wicked Tulips is currently closed due to the pandemic, but since its blooming season, the owners have found a way to bring the tulips to you.

The farm is now offering a “virtual tulip experience” for those who had hoped to visit the farm this spring.

“COVID-19 can’t stop us from spreading the tulip love!” the farm said on its website. “We are committed to making you smile and giving you the joy you get when you are among 800,000 blooming tulips.”

For $10, you’ll be invited to a private Facebook group where you’ll have daily access to exclusive content from the farm.

Here’s some of the content the farm will be posting:

Daily video updates

A live tulip cam

A 360-degree tulip viewing

Yoga and possibly other virtual classes in the tulips

Interviews with the owners, Jeroen and Keriann Koeman

Behind the scenes footage from the farm

Time-lapsed sunrise and sunsets

Virtual tulip picking and bouquet making

As a bonus, anyone who buys a virtual ticket will be among the first to access tickets to the tulip farm once it’s allowed to reopen.

The farm, known for its rows upon rows of colorful tulips, recently moved to Exeter.