Wish granted: ‘Super Shawny’ fulfills lifelong dream of meeting the Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (WPRI) ─ It was a big day for “Super” Shawny Smith.

The 10-year-old Tiverton native, who was recently diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and given only a few months to live, created a wish list of everything he wants to accomplish in his life.

Atop Shawny’s wish list was to visit Lincoln Financial Field, home of his favorite NFL team the Philadelphia Eagles, and meet defensive tackle, Fletcher Cox.

After hearing his story, a generous Rhode Islander offered to let Shawny and his family borrow his private jet to travel to Pennsylvania.

Since Friday, Shawny has been in the City of Brotherly Love enjoying all of the sights, sounds and food it has to offer.

✅: Become an Eagle.

✅: Meet your hero.

✅: Get your wish granted.



Thanks for spending the day with us, Shawny Smith! — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 28, 2020

On Tuesday, Shawny was able to cross his two top wishes off of his list, when he visited Lincoln Financial and was given a personal tour by none other than Cox himself.

Story continues after gallery.

Courtesy: Josh Barbosa

Courtesy: Josh Barbosa

Courtesy: Josh Barbosa

Courtesy: Josh Barbosa

Courtesy: Josh Barbosa

Courtesy: Josh Barbosa

Courtesy: Josh Barbosa

Courtesy: Josh Barbosa

Courtesy: Josh Barbosa

Courtesy: Josh Barbosa

Courtesy: Josh Barbosa

Courtesy: Josh Barbosa

Courtesy: Josh Barbosa

Courtesy: Josh Barbosa

Flanked by Eagles Head Coach Doug Peterson and General Manager Howie Roseman, Shawny also signed on to become a part of the team. He was also given his own jersey with his name printed on the back.

Before heading back to Rhode Island, Shawny’s family also surprised him with a puppy, fittingly named Phyllis after the city that stole his heart.

Shawny and his family will return home Wednesday where they will regroup before their next adventure.

Anyone who wants to help “Super Shawny” complete his bucket list, can donate to his GoFundMe page.

The Super Shawny Chronicles: Keep up with Shawny on his adventures »

View Shawny’s complete bucket list below.