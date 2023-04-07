EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Spring is in full bloom which means Wicked Tulips is opening its tulip farm in Exeter for the season.

According to the farm, their picking season officially kicks off Friday morning.

If you want to pick your own tulips, tickets must be purchased in advance online. One ticket will allow you to pick 10 tulips. Tickets will not be offered at the door.

Adult General Admission tickets are $23 on weekends and $20 on weekdays. Children ages 5 to 17 are $5, but do not include tulips. Any child under the age of 4 can enter for free.

The farm says they are in peak bloom for at least the next 10 days so it’s encouraged to visit sooner or later.

The farm says when they close their Exeter location they will open their location in Johnston.

They will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. except for Easter.