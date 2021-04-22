Wicked Tulips allowing guests to safely frolic through the flowers in new Exeter location

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Islanders and tourists alike can once again tip-toe through the tulips at Wicked Tulips Flower Farm.

The tulip farm moved from Johnston to Exeter prior to the pandemic, but the state’s coronavirus restrictions made it impossible for visitors to safely frolic through the flowers.

After offering a virtual experience and curbside pickup throughout the first season in their new location, the tulip farm will be hosting its official grand opening on Friday.

Wicked Tulips is known for its rows upon rows of colorful tulips, which are available for customers to pick and enjoy.

Anyone who’s interested in attending one of the tulip farm’s popular “U-Pick” events must purchase tickets in advance online.

For those that aren’t yet comfortable venturing out, the tulip farm is now offering its virtual experience on YouTube for free.

The tulip farm is also opening a second location in Preston, Conn. in May.